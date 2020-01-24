Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,427,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. 13,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

