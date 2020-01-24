Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 276.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 346.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,142. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

