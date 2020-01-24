Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,947. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $108.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

