Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 3,943 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 528,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 4,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,662. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

