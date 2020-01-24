Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 5,548 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,174.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,287. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

