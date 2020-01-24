Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $205.63. The stock had a trading volume of 413,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.51.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

