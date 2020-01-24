Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of STLD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

