Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.30. The stock had a trading volume of 98,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,489. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $134.46 and a one year high of $169.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

