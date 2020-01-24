Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $127.87. 26,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,855. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

