Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,566,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $145.78. 156,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

