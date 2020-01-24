Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 2,823 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 111,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,557. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

