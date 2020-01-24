Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of Verint Systems worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,893,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,607,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,965,000 after buying an additional 601,549 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $17,636,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,776,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $58.40. 6,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.