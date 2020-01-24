Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 713 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $191.00. 700,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,120. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.17 and a 12 month high of $193.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average of $172.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.