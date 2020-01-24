Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 866 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brightworth increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 30,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 23,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

