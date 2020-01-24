Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 942 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.06. 36,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Nomura began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

