Silent Notary (SNTR) Market Cap Hits $144,998.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX and TOPBTC. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $144,998.00 and approximately $31,506.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit, DEx.top and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

