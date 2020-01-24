Silverway Market Capitalization Achieves $28.98 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Silverway has a total market cap of $28.98 million and approximately $328,810.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,338.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.54 or 0.03715791 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00721268 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

