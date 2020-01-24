SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex and ChaoEX. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $21,826.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Liqui, Ethfinex, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

