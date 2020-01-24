SingularityNET Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $133,656.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, IDEX and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Tidex, Kucoin, DragonEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

