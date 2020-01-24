Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $25.80 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sitime an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sitime alerts:

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sitime from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

SITM traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,931. Sitime has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.18.

In other news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick bought 50,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist bought 7,692 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sitime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.