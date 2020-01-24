Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.31. 7,201,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,372. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,005,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 143.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

