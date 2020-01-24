Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $128.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,080.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

