Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $102.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.68.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,639 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after acquiring an additional 625,029 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 993,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,696,000 after acquiring an additional 157,608 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

