SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $412.18 Million

Equities analysts expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce sales of $412.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.35 million. SLM reported sales of $402.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered SLM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

SLM opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in SLM by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in SLM by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 468,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SLM by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,287 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.