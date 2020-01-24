SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Lowered to Hold at Oppenheimer

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $11.34. 4,594,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,386. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SLM by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

