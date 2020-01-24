SmartCash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $343,910.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Braziliex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,501.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.01913945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.03752281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00645419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00730892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00101314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010721 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00585443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Braziliex, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.