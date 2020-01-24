SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SMBK stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.77.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

