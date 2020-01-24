Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.86) to GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,825.14 ($24.01).

Shares of SN traded up GBX 54.50 ($0.72) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,934.50 ($25.45). 765,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,820.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,816.89.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

