SnapCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. One SnapCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $60,555.00 and $4,041.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.05507631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127578 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.