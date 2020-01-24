SnowGem Achieves Market Cap of $335,741.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $335,741.00 and approximately $89,912.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,470.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01920472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.03767750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00645658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00734514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00101638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010778 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029582 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00579645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,714,500 coins and its circulating supply is 21,637,408 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

