So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, December 9th.

SY stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that So-Young International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter worth about $20,831,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the second quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

