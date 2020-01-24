Social Send Price Down 38.5% This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Social Send coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a market capitalization of $153,549.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007816 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005587 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,249,831 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

