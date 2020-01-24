Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOW. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.64 ($39.11).

Get Software alerts:

ETR SOW opened at €33.72 ($39.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. Software has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.