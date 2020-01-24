SolarCoin Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $877,311.00 and $456.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,908,953 coins and its circulating supply is 57,314,100 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

