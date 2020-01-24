Solaris Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Kucoin, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. Solaris has a market capitalization of $314,195.00 and $45.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000273 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,797,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,797,678 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, OOOBTC, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

