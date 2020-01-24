SOLVE (SOLVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $507,578.00

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $36.23 million and approximately $507,578.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,424,138 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

