Soma (SCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,993.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Soma has a total market cap of $131,993.00 and $51,697.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Soma has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Soma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00052860 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00073129 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,601.28 or 1.01038671 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033943 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soma is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

