Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact MS International (LON:MSI) Share Price

Press coverage about MS International (LON:MSI) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MS International earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MSI stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 180 ($2.37). 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33. MS International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156.20 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.93).

MS International (LON:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. MS International’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

MS International Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

