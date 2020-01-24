Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Share Price

News stories about Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.99.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

