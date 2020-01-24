SONM Market Cap Hits $4.13 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One SONM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, YoBit, IDEX and Binance. During the last week, SONM has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $116,584.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.25 or 0.03151886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00124498 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SONM

SONM launched on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Liqui, YoBit, Kucoin, COSS, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

