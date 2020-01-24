SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.42. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

