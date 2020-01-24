Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

