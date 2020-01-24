Sparkpoint Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $126,157.00 and $51,150.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.03095261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,785,731,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

