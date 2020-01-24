SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 6.2% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benin Management CORP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

GLD traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $147.96. 622,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average is $140.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

