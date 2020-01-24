SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,594 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 8.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 1.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $50,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,537 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,643 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,843,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,797,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,559.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 500,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 486,545 shares during the period.

SPYV stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2121 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

