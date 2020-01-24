SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Raised by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,116,000 after buying an additional 1,568,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. 540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,513. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2311 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

