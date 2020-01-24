SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up 2.8% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 1.83% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.21. 2,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.8372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

