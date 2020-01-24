Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 56.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.05522008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00127527 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020251 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.