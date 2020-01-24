Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.0980

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $2,194.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022397 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.86 or 0.02774918 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009178 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

