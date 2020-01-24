Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market cap of $41,858.00 and approximately $27,207.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00645485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007883 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.